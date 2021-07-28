THE rate of new COVID-19 infections is continuing to show signs of falling in the Valencian Community.

2,685 new infections were announced today(July 28) compared to 3,015 a week ago.

It continues the recent underlying trend of week-to-week falls in coronavirus cases.

Nevertheless, today’s total is 609 higher than yesterday, but the daily rise was 903 on July 21.

Four deaths have been announced today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,492, a rise of 19 on the July 21 total

Hospitalisations have fallen for a second successive day in the region.

They stand on 689, a drop of eight patients on yesterday, but 164 more on a week-to-week basis.

97 people are intensive care, which is 25 more than a week ago, and a rise of five on yesterday’s figures.

The health ministry said that 3,206,179 people had got one dose of COVID vaccine in the Valencian Community.

2,664,872 residents have now been fully immunised, a rise of around 200,000 on last Wednesday’s update.

