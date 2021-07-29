THE Junta has requested curfew, between 2am and 7am in the morning, in the holiday hotspot towns of Marbella and Estepona.

Following yesterday’s meeting by the Advisory Council on High Impact Public Health Alerts, the so-called committee of experts has agreed that, since both Costa del Sol municipalities exceed the threshold of 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, a night time lockdown should be activated.

The incidence rate in Marbella currently stands at 1,038.4 and Estepona has 1,026.7.

This proposed measure by the Junta aims to prevent botellones, street-drinking parties, from taking place, and subsequently curb the number of new infections amongst the younger population, where COVID-19 case numbers are skyrocketing.

The decision is now in the hands of the High Court of Justice of Andalucia (TSJA), who have the final say in authorising, or not, the requested night curfew.

At the moment, Marbella and Estepona are the only large towns (with more than 5,000 inhabitants) in Malaga province to exceed the 1,000 threshold, with Malaga City currently off the hook for dipping below the 1,000 positives per 100,000 positives in the last 14 days, registering an incidence rate of 949.1 in the latest recount.

There are eight other municipalities in the province of Malaga that exceed the 1,000 rate, but as they all have less than 5,000 inhabitants, the proposed curfew regulation does not apply to them, rather an individual analysis of the situation of each town will be made. These municipalities are: Alcaucin (1,316.4), Sayalonga (1,211.7), Fuente de Piedra (1,051.8), Villanueva de la Concepción (1,611.9), Benaojan (1,514.1), Farajan (7,279.7) and Jubrique (1,147.2).

As for the alert level, the whole province remains as it has been since July 22, at level 3.

