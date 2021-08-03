PROOF of full vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry into nightclubs in Andalucia as of this Thursday, August 5.

Only people who present a valid European vaccination certificate or a negative diagnostic test (antigen test or PCR) will be able to access the interior in nightlife venues in Spain’s most southern region.

The decision comes following a meeting held this Monday afternoon by the Regional Committee for High Impact on Public Health, the Committee of Experts that advises the Junta.

The ruling is still pending on publication in the Official Gazette of the Andalucian Regional Government, but it is expected to come into force on Thursday.

Residents in Andalucia can download the EU Covid Digital Certificate, which includes the vaccination schedule, the recovery certificate or a negative PDIA (Active Infection Diagnostic Test) in the last 72 hours, through ClicSalud +, the Salud Andalucia app or at the health centres themselves.

This new measure imposed by the Junta aims to curb the number of new infections amongst the younger population, where COVID-19 case numbers are skyrocketing.

According to Health Minister Jesus Aguirre, the incidence rate in the young population ‘continues to be very high due to the penetration of the delta variant’.

In fact, in the 20-29 age group, the incidence rate has tripled the average rate in Andalucia.



The Committee of Experts, which has also agreed to extend all the measures on capacity and curfews that have been in force since July 22, will meet again in a couple of weeks to analyse the evolution of the pandemic and to take decisions accordingly.

