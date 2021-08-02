6,645 new coronavirus cases were accumulated over the weekend in the Valencian Community.

The total, obtained by combining regional health ministry figures for Saturday and today(August 2), show another slowing down in weekend case increases.

This weekend’s rise of 255 infections compares to a 527 case increase on July 26, and 1,200 rises on the two weekends before that.

Three deaths were announced today, all of which happened in the last week.

The number of lives lost to COVID-19 is now 7,502, a rise of 20 compared to last Monday.

Hospital admissions have maintained their pattern of weekend increases, but are only 16 more than last Monday with a total of 731.

That’s positive news for the local health service as on July 26, the week-to-week increase was 314 patients.

113 people are in intensive care, compared to 107 last Friday(July 30) and 91 a week ago.

