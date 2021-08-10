IRENE Montero has shared an intimate snap of herself breastfeeding youngest daughter Aitana as she marked World Breastfeeding Week on Saturday.

The Minister of Equality, 33, looked peaceful as she fed her two-year-old daughter, who she covered with a purple love year emoji.

Captioning her snap, Irene shared her own breastfeeding journey, recalling the criticism she faced after previously breastfeeding her twins Leo and Manuel, three, ‘for such a long time’.

World Breastfeeding Week (WBW) occurs during the first week of August and represents a global celebration of breastfeeding efforts including promotion, support, education, research, progressive trends and normalising breastfeeding.

Marking the awareness week, the MP and mother-of-three shared an empowering message for other parents, while she also looked back on her decision to breastfeed her eldest children ‘despite external pressures’.

She penned: “It’s breastfeeding week and I am feeling so grateful. I received quite a lot of criticism for breastfeeding for such a long time in some people’s opinion. It felt like the most natural thing in the world to us.

“It also never once made me question my decision or make me feel insecure. I just hope that it may give someone the courage to continue breastfeeding despite external pressures.’

She continued: “My advice is whatever your decision is as a mum it’s your decision. You know what’s right for your baby and yourself.”

