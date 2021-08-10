FROM skyscrapers to luxury shopping, glitzy nightlife, and top of the range cars, Dubai does an incredible job celebrating the things it loves.

And believe it or not, we can add Sevilla to the list of things that the folk in Dubai have a fondness for.

That’s because we’ve found a themed restaurant which celebrates our Andalucian city right in the centre of Dubai.

Seville’s, was the first-ever Spanish restaurant ever to be opened in Dubai, goes all out to reinforce its love for the home of traditional Sevillian cuisine.

The tapas bar, owned by Mariano Andrés, celebrates its 21st birthday this year.

“The initial idea when they called me was to start up the first restaurant in the Persian Gulf, stay 6 months and leave, but we had such an impact that they would not let me go,” said owner Mariano.

“In the first month we had 50,000 diners and we are still here.”

Seville’s menu is stuffed full with classic dishes including patatas bravas, gazpacho, croquettes and fried squid.

So now you know where to go if you’re over in Dubai and you’re feeling a bit homesick!