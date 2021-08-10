A caregiver used her first day at work in an Alicante house to steal jewellery and cash totalling over €16,500.

The 42-year-old Spanish woman answered an online ad to care for a lady aged over 90.

The arrangement allow the nonagenarian’s daughter time away from the home to go shopping and do other errands.

When the daughter returned she caught the new employee rifling through the drawers in her bedroom.

She sacked her on the spot with the worker assaulting her before fleeing the property.

The thief left with over €15,000 in jewellery and watches plus €1,200 in cash and a credit card.

She quickly used the card to make three withdrawals of €100 each before the card was cancelled.

The daughter reported the theft to the Policia Nacional who arrested the short-lived caregiver and recovered most of the stolen jewellery.

