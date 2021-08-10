THE trend of falling coronavirus infections stepped up another gear today(August 10) in the Valencian Community with a 40% drop in new cases over a week.

Daily new case numbers have fallen below the thousand mark with 966 infections reported today.

The total was 1,704 a week ago, and it stood on 1,875 on July 27, and 2,112 on July 20.

11 deaths were announced today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,546.

It means that 35 people have died from the coronavirus over the past week.

Hospital admissions in the Valencian Community have once again dropped on a week-to-week basis.

There are 626 admissions today, compared to 682 on August 3.

The total is also 42 down on yesterday.

ICU admission are lower on both daily and weekly comparisons.

Today’s figure is 105, a fall of six since August 3, and ten less than yesterday.

3,456,872 people have received at least one vaccination dose in the region, with 2,943,425 residents now fully inoculated.

READ MORE NEW VACCINE DATES TO BE OFFERED TO PEOPLE WHO MISSED OUT IN VALENCIAN COMMUNITY