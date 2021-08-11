A MINOR magnitude 3.1 earthquake has been registered in Malaga province this Tuesday.

The quake was felt yesterday, Tuesday afternoon, in the tourist hotspot town of Torremolinos.

According to the National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake took place at 5.17pm with an epicentre 79 kilometres deep in the municipality.

Earthquake rumbles Spain’s Torremolinos.

Another earthquake was also recorded in the area last Sunday, August 8, this time with its epicentre in the town of Cartama. This quake was registered at 12.22 p.m., and, according to the IGN, with a magnitude of 2.5 and at a depth of 80 kilometres.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, both earthquakes were minor and so far no damage, incidents or aftershocks have been reported.

Earthquake Magnitude Scale:

2.5 or less: Usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.

2.5 to 5.4: Often felt, but only causes minor damage.

5.5 to 6.0: Slight damage to buildings and other structures.

6.1 to 6.9: May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas.

7.0 to 7.9: Major earthquake. Serious damage.

8.0 or greater: Great earthquake. Can totally destroy communities near the epicenter.

