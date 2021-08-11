SECURITY guards at Malaga airport, the gateway to Spain’s Costa del Sol, are going ahead with their threat to strike during the busiest holiday month.

Thursday, August 12 will see 300 plus staff workers begin a strike for ‘non-compliance with the collective agreement and the specifications.’

A meeting between the parties was held on Monday, but, unfortunately, no agreement was reached.

Travellers waiting at Malaga airport.

According to the Trade Union Confederation (CCOO) the workers have not been paid bonuses, with some ‘100 workers owed over €800 in unpaid bonuses’, and that the workers’ days off were ‘regularly changed.’

The strike action which will take place this Thursday and Friday from 10.00am to 12.00pm is expected to cause mass disruption as it will affect all the surveillance services of the facilities, such as car parks and scanners, among others.

