THOUSANDS of people living on and near the coast in Santa Pola and Guardamar woke up to see devastation caused by overnight flooding.

In what Policia Local are calling a ‘tide rush’, many beaches and streets were affected throughout the night.





Guardamar authorities admitted the weather phenomenon did not cause significant problems, but neighbouring Santa Pola suffered setbacks to its fishing fleet, with several boats being torn from their moorings.





Seawater also flooded many of the promenades and access roads in both towns.

Santa Pola Policia Local published a request this morning, August 11, for people to be “patient while competent services perform the corresponding tasks to mitigate the consequences.



IMAGE CREDITS: Policia Local de Santa Pola

”The local AEMET weather forecast for the next week predicts High Temperature Warnings for Thursday 12 and Friday 13, but no chance of any further rain.

READ MORE: LONG HOT SUMMER: Weather experts in Spain’s Valencia region predict longer and warmer season this year