THE family of a woman who died after contracting Covid-19 are demanding answers after the 20 year-old sought medical help but was turned away by doctors on seven different occasions.

The unvaccinated woman, who has not been identified by name, died on Sunday morning (August 8) after finally being admitted into hospital in Marbella.

The woman’s family have said they will seek legal action as they believe she was denied treatment that could have saved her life.

However, the Costa Del Sol hospital in Marbella insisted that the patient had “received care in the critical area and her treatment was adequate and correct according to (the established) criteria”.

Spain’s Patient’s Ombudsman has taken the matter up with the Malaga Public Prosecutor’s Office calling for an investigation into “alleged negligence in the treatment of coronavirus”.

The woman, a resident of Estepona died at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning at the Costa del Sol hospital after suffering a cerebral edema.

The family said she had visited the hospital seven times seeking treatment but was sent home each time.

An initial Covid test came out negative and she was diagnosed with gastroenteritis and sent home.

A second test showed a positive result but she was once again sent home.

By Saturday night the patient begged her parents to take her back to the hospital because she ‘couldn’t take it anymore and was dying’.

By the time she was admitted, the doctors could do nothing for her.

