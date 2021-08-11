HEALTH authorities in the Balearic Islands report a huge drop in infection rates since they imposed a ban on botellones – the practice of drinking with friends in public places such as parks, beaches and plazas.

Island health chiefs tightened restrictions with two measures introduced on July 22 and July 24 in a bid to curb uncontrolled socializing by tourists and residents alike.

The first saw bars and restaurants forced to close by 1am, an hour earlier than previous rules. The second stage saw all outdoor gatherings banned between 1am and 6am

Example of a botellon (practice of drinking with friends in public places such as parks, beaches and plazas)

The incidence of cases has fallen by 27% since the new restrictions were imposed, according to data from the Balearic Islands regional health authority.

On Tuesday, August 10, the incidence stood at 792.5 cases per 100,000 population down from

1,127 cases per 100,000 over a 14 day period on July 28 at the peak of the fifth wave.

Spain is on target to meet its goal of vaccinating 70% of the population before the end of August.

The latest government data shows that 76.2% of the population have now been jabbed with at least one dose and 66% of the population is fully vaccinated.

