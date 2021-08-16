OVER 500,000 Covid-19 jabs will be administered this week in the Valencian Community, mostly to people in the 12-19 age group.

So far, focus has been on young adults from 16 to 19, but where vaccination centres are ahead of schedule, younger age groups will now be included,

Previously, the region’s Education department set a target to administer at least the first vaccine to all students by the start of the next academic year.

Therefore, some 500,665 jabs will be given this week, 291,989 (58%) aimed at the 12 to 19 age group.

Teens will be summoned through a call or text to the number that is registered on their SIP card – typically that of a parent.

ANA BARCELO: “New opportunity”

Those younger than 16 can go with their parents, or go alone once their parents have signed the vaccination authorization form that comes with the appointment.

The form can also be downloaded at the Health website.

Minister for Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceló, added: “Those that have not yet been vaccinated, for whatever reason, will have a new opportunity.”

Insisting, “We are not going to leave anyone behind.”

