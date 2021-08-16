MURCIA logged record high temperatures yesterday(August 15) to beat figures recorded 27 years ago.

The Alcantarilla Air Base hit 47 degrees Celsisus to overtake the previous 1994 record of 46.2 degrees.

Murcia City got to 47 degrees, also surpassing the 1994 figure of 45.7 degrees.

Coastal areas were substantially cooler with Cartagena reaching 35.3 degrees.

The extremely warm air originating from North Africa has abated somewhat today with a yellow warning alert issued until 9.00 pm.

Temperatures in inland areas are expected to reach a maximum of 39 degrees.

Despite yesterday’s heat, there was just one small fire reported in the region, affecting a hundred square metre area of the Sierra del Gigante in Lorca.

The main issue, as in other parts of the eastern coast, were strong winds.

Gusts of up to 60 kms an hour saw trees fall on parked cars and two roads were temporarily blocked.

READ MORE THE HOTTEST SUNDAY SPOTS IN VEGA BAJA AREA OF THE COSTA BLANCA

STRONG WINDS BRING PROBLEMS TO NORTHERN COSTA BLANCA