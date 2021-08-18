A Valencia City couple were left counting the cost of stopping to take photos at a Costa Blanca beauty spot this morning(August 18).

They took their van up a steep slope on Calle Vega in Denia’s Les Rotes area.

They parked the vehicle and got out to get their pictures.

Unfortunately the driver forgot to engage the handbrake.

He saw the van starting to roll down the incline and chased it to try to stop its unscheduled journey.

He managed to get inside, but it careered off the hill through some pine trees down an embankment.

Fortunately the man didn’t suffer any serious injuries as the vehicle overturned.

Firefighters and police stretchered him out and he went to hospital to be examined.