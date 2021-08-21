NORWEGIAN has announced its flight schedule for the next summer season, which will run from March 27 to October 29, 2022.

Nine airports in the Spanish network of Aena have entered the route map of Norwegian for next summer—up from five this summer, and will see an increase of flights between Spain and the Nordic countries.

In total the Norwegian airline will operate 40 routes in Spain, linking nine Spanish airports with a range of destinations in Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

The two main Spanish airports for Norwegian will continue to be those of Malaga and Alicante, in which the following ten routes each are planned:

Malaga with 10 Norwegian routes: Oslo, Bergen, Sandefjord/Torp, Stavanger and Trondheim in Norway; Copenhagen and Aalborg in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda and Gothenburg in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland.

with 10 Norwegian routes: Oslo, Bergen, Sandefjord/Torp, Stavanger and Trondheim in Norway; Copenhagen and Aalborg in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda and Gothenburg in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland. Alicante, also with 10 Norwegian routes: Oslo, Alesund, Bergen, Sandefjord/Torp, Stavanger and Trondheim in Norway; Copenhagen in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda and Gothenburg in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland.

The other Spanish airports included in the Norwegian routes for next summer are the following:

Palma de Mallorca , the third busiest airport for the company in Spain with seven destinations: Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway; Aalborg and Copenhagen in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland.

, the third busiest airport for the company in Spain with seven destinations: Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway; Aalborg and Copenhagen in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland. Barcelona, with six routes: Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway; Copenhagen in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland.

with six routes: Oslo, Bergen and Stavanger in Norway; Copenhagen in Denmark; Stockholm Arlanda in Sweden; and Helsinki in Finland. Gran Canaria , two routes: Oslo in Norway and Copenhagen in Denmark.

, two routes: Oslo in Norway and Copenhagen in Denmark. Murcia , two routes: Oslo and Bergen in Norway.

, two routes: Oslo and Bergen in Norway. Madrid , one route: to Oslo in Norway.

, one route: to Oslo in Norway. Bilbao , one route: to Oslo in Norway.

, one route: to Oslo in Norway. Ibiza, one route: Oslo in Norway.

All these routes are already on sale.

At the peak of the 2022 summer season, Norwegian will operate up to 426 weekly flights between Spain and the different Nordic countries.

