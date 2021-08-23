A teenager has died at a hospital in Marbella nearly one week after falling off an electric scooter in Mijas.

The crash occurred at around 4.30pm on Sunday, 15 August and the victim suffered a broken collarbone, two broken ribs and a blow to the head that caused two blood clots after the horror smash.

The young man was found in Calle Adarves in the Riviera del Sol area, and taken to the Costa del Sol hospital on Sunday in a life-threatening condition.

He was put into an induced coma and underwent one operation to fix the blood clot in his head.

During the operation, the doctors detected that the young man had mobility problems on the right side of the body and decided he required a second operation.

Sadly he passed away on Friday 20th.

The victim’s family has been informed and police have launched an investigation to determine if another vehicle was involved.

Mijas Local Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the area in the hopes the incident has been captured on camera.

READ MORE

Tragic Irish teen dies after fall in Spain’s Granada