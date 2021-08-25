FRENCH actor Marion Cotillard will receive the honorary Donostia Award for Best Actress at the 69th San Sebastian International Film Festival in September .

The 45-year-old Parisian is considered ‘one of the most international French actresses in contemporary cinema’, said San Sebastian Festival organisers.

Cotillard made her film debut in the 1994 French romantic drama L’histoire du garçon qui voulait qu’on l’embrasse (The story of the boy who wanted to be kissed).

Since then, Cotillard has been nominated six times for Cesar Awards, winning twice for the films Long Sunday Engagement (2004) and La Vie en Rose (2007).

Her portrayal of Edith Piaf in La Vie en Rose won her international recognition.

She won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a BAFTA, as well as her second Cesar Award plus the Medal of the Order of Arts and Letters of France.

Marion Cotillard arriving at the Peaceful Premiere, held at the Palais des Festival. Part of the 74th Cannes Film Festival. Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS

She became the first French actress to win an Oscar for a performance in French.

That was the beginning of a series of appearances in Hollywood blockbusters including Inception (2010) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), both directed by Christopher Nolan.

The French star will receive her honour at San Sebastian’s opening gala on September 17.

The Donostia honour will also be awarded to Johnny Depp this year, although the decision has proved controversial, given the recent allegations of abuse made by ex-wife Amber Heard.

A group of Spain’s female film makers said it was an ‘inopportune time’ to honour the actor.

San Sebastian festival director Jose Luis Rebordinos hit back at critics stating that Depp had “not been arrested, charged nor convicted of any form of assault or violence against women”.

