MALAGA will be turned into a lighting spectacular as part of this year’s unique Christmas celebrations.

Following the news that many of the Christmas celebrations had to be limited last year due to COVID restrictions, the city council is determined to make things bigger and better than ever come December 2021.

A new festive lighting installation in the grounds of the La Concepción botanical garden will be open to visitors from 23 November to 10 January,

The stunning light show, which the council has called a ‘journey through the spirit of Christmas’, will be open to the public between 6.30pm and 11pm.

The displays will see the historic park illuminated with floating stars in the lakes, snowmen and animal figurines and even a tunnel of light and colour wash, Christmas lights and lasers beamed through the tunnels, temple and waterfall. ,

The lighting displays, which will also include a huge light up merry-go-round, are designed to bring the festive atmosphere back to the city – and stave off competition from Vigo to be named Spain’s most festive city.

The centre of Malaga will still have its traditional decorations including the Christmas tree, lights and nativity scenes.

READ MORE

Christmas arrives early in Spain as Vigo begins to install lights