POLICE in Spain are appealing for information to help trace a teenager reported missing from Malaga.

Carmen Roja, 19, was last seen in Alozaina on Wednesday, August 24 .

There is a concern for her welfare and worried relatives are pleading with the public to get in touch to help bring their daughter home.

She is described as being 1.53 metres tall, of slender build, with brown hair and dark grey eyes.

Carmen was last seen wearing cut-off jeans, a denim top and was carrying a pink, leather backpack.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Guardia Civil on 062, the 112 emergency service numbers and the family have also issued the numbers of her mother, Estrella (633 745 487), her father Antonio (722 866 071) and Isabel, another relative (609 709 240).

READ MORE

Father arrested in Lisbon after fleeing with kids to Tenerife