A HUNGARIAN fugitive has been arrested at Malaga airport on suspicion of kidnapping and fraud.

The 27-year-old was taken into police custody after the National Police cuffed him in the car park as he was meeting an accomplice from Hungary.

The wanted man, with the initials J.L., was part of a criminal network in Hungary, and stands accused of kidnapping a woman and threatening her with a firearm.

International cooperation led to the National Police swoop on the man after they learned of his presence in Spain a few weeks ago.

The man was also linked to a group dedicated to conning vulnerable old people, making them believe that a relative needed money urgently, collecting the money from their homes or even accompanying them to the bank so that they could extract funds from a cash machine.

