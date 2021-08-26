SPEED bumps have been installed close to a Torrevieja pedestrian crossing after a man was struck by a car just 24 hours after a Madrid couple died there.

Few details have been supplied except for some reports that the pedestrian was seriously injured on Tuesday evening(August 24) on Avenida Desiderio Rodriguez.

Torrevieja’s Policia Local are hunting for the driver who failed to stop.

A 72-year old man and his 69-year-old wife died on the same crossing on Monday after being hit by a French motorist.

He has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide and released on bail.

Following the two incidents, Torrevieja council workers and the police yesterday put down ‘speed bumps’ in the vicinity of the crossing.

