TWO people died when a light aircraft crashed near the village of Niebla in Huelva southwestern Spain, police have confirmed.

The force said it received a call at 2pm on Monday raising the alarm that an aircraft had crashed in an olive grove and both people on board – two males – died in the incident.

Emergency services sent a number of ambulance crews and firefighters to the scene.

Police also raced to the crash to assist the two victims, aged 62 and 73, who sadly died on impact.

An investigation into their death has been launched.

The victims’ next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A police cordon, as well as officers from the Commission of Investigation of Accidents and Incidents of Civil Aviation, are expected to remain in place at the scene this week as an investigation into the crash gets underway.

Police asked for the privacy of their families to be respected at ‘this extremely difficult time’.

Shocked eyewitnesses reportedly thought the two men were performing an aerobatic manoeuvre but had been unable to pull out of a dive.

Witnesses described the maneuver made by the aircraft as ‘very strange’ and recalled the plan flipping upside down before it plummeted to the ground.

The ultralight RANS S12 model reportedly belonged to the victims, who kept the plane parked in the Niebla area.

A classic high-wing, single-engine and two-seater is built in the United States but popular with pilots across the world.

