A prisoner escaped from the third floor of Son Espases Hospital in Palma by tying bed sheets together and clambering out of the window in the middle of the night.

The man didn’t get far though and was apprehended by the Guardia Civil on Carretera de Valldemossa after it was discovered in the morning that he had escaped.

He was originally arrested for allegedly attacking his partner and was being guarded by two National Police Officers whilst he was in Son Espases Hospital in Palma.

The hospital room had a reinforced door, but the prisoner managed to break the window with a blunt object and tied the bedsheets together to reach the ground, but he misjudged the distance and was injured during his escape.

An investigation has been launched and security cameras are being reviewed to clarify how the suspect managed to escape.

