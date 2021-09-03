582 new coronavirus infections were reported today(September 3) in the Valencian Community.

The latest health ministry figures continue an impressive downward trend in COVID-19 cases.

Today’s 582 total compares to 854 a week ago, and 2,060 on August 6.

It’s also a 120 case reduction on yesterday’s figure.

There is also a shift where for the first time in weeks the majority of cases are from Valencia Province.

The breakdown has 279 infections in Valencia, with 246 in Alicante Province, and 66 in Castellon Province.

12 fatalities were announced today, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,695.

That means there have been 44 coronavirus-related deaths in the last week.

Hospital admissions stand at 345, a reduction of 66 on the August 27 total, and 24 less than yesterday.

ICU patient numbers stand at 92, which is one more than yesterday and a week ago on August 27.

The Valencian government will decide this Monday over loosening health restrictions which expire that day at 11.59 pm.

