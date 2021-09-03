THE Balearic Islands has proved the most popular place in Spain to buy property this year with the Brits and Germans making up the majority of foreign buyers.

The most purchases by foreigners this year were on the Balearic Islands with an increase to 29.8 per cent, followed by the Canary Islands at 23.9 per cent and the Valencian Community at 19.5 per cent.

Despite Brexit and Covid, foreign buyers purchased 13,600 properties between April and June this year. With British buyers still purchasing more homes in Spain than any other foreigners, followed by Germans and Moroccans.

Mallorca boasts some of the most expensive properties for sale in Spain.

Property website Idealista advertises a whopping €24.9 million six-bedroom detached house in Port’d Andratx with its own helipad, music room, indoor and outdoor pools, gym, sauna and an al fresco kitchen.

But the most expensive house to buy is near Marbella in the exclusive La Zagaleta area for a cool 29 million euros.

Set in 3,000 square metres of pure luxury this five-bedroom mansion includes an infinity pool, golf simulator and private bowling alley.

