SPAIN’S Covid-19 contagion rate dropped below 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the first time in over two months, according to the latest health ministry data on Friday.

The average 14-day contagion rate across Spain was 198, the first time it has dipped below 200 cases since July 2, the data showed.

Datos sobre #COVID19 en España, desde el primer caso inicial, actualizados a hoy viernes, 3 de septiembre:



??Confirmados por PCR: 4.877.755

??Fallecidos: 84.795



Información por CC.AA: https://t.co/lTCd3V0FdB#YoMeVacunoSeguro pic.twitter.com/tEvsILiUQi — Salud Pública (@SaludPublicaEs) September 3, 2021

The drop below the ‘high risk’ threshold came in the week that Spain met its target to have 70% of the population fully vaccinated.

Of course, some regions have a lower infection rate than others. Both Melilla and Ceuta, Spain’s city enclaves in north Africa, top the charts with rates of 428 and 394 cases per 100,000 people respectively.

Extremadura has the highest rate on the peninsula with 380 cases per 100,000 people. While Asturias, in northern Spain, has the lowest with just 84 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain reached the peak of its fifth wave towards the end of July and cases have been steadily declining since then, although restrictions on nightlife remain in place across much of Spain.

The latest date shows that 71.5% of the population now have the full dose, while 77.3% have been given the first.

The age group between 12 to 19 are now being given the vaccine with 39.4% already receiving both doses.

Since the pandemic started, 4,877,755 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Spain while the death toll rose to 84,795 on Friday, the health ministry said.

