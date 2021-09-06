IT IS a case that has baffled police for over a decade, but Irish authorities have now called for a cold case review as the family of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick reveal they believe her body is buried at the derelict Hipodromo de Mijas race track.

Amy went missing on New Year’s Day in 2008 and, despite frequent appeals for information on her whereabouts, no trace of the 15-year-old has ever been found.

Now her father Christopher and aunt Christine Kenny have revealed that an anonymous source has told them that Amy is buried ‘under Stable Number 5 at the Hipodromo de Mijas race track’, a mere 15 minutes from where the teen was last seen.

She lived close by in Calahonda, where she was frequently seen out late at night, as revealed by the Olive Press in 2008.

Her family called on the Guardia Civil to treat her disappearance to a murder inquiry and carry out a throughout search of the site.

In its heyday, the Hipodromo de Mijas attracted thousands of horse racing fans from all over Europe and also staged sell out concerts for Rod Stewart and Elton John.

Now derelict, the Hipodromo in Mijas. Photo: Wikimedia

There was, however, a darker side to the venue, as owner Frank Mani fled with his company Carrera Entertainment owing €1.3 million to the Spanish Tax Authorities.

Several high profile concerts were also cancelled, with ticket holders receiving no refunds.

Amy’s family endured a second tragedy soon after her disappearance when the teen’s brother Dean was stabbed to death by step-father Dave Mahon.

Mahon was given a mere seven years for the crime and lives in County Leitrim with Amy’s mum Audrey.

The chairman of the Dail’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee Charlie Flanagan has now backed the search for Amy and demanded a full cold case review.

“This whole saga has been a tragedy. But one way or the other we have to find the truth and we have to find Amy,” he told the Irish Mirror.

“Her dad and family deserve to know what happened.”

Backed by a petition that already has 25,000 signatures, Christopher Fitzpatrick is hopeful that the mystery of Amy’s tragic disappearance will finally be solved.

“All I want is to find Amy’s body and bring my little girl home”, he added in the article with the Irish Mirror.

Her aunt Christine added: “ There is a whole raft of new information out there that the Spanish police so far has not acted upon.

“The last person to see Amy alive that fateful night she vanished, her best friend Asley Rose, is still waiting to be interviewed by the police.

“She is a mind of information and is desperate for the killers to be caught.

“We want every new lead followed up and everyone originally involved in the case to be interviewed.

“We last heard from the Spanish police via our liaison officer a few weeks ago and they said the case was still open.

“We would also like to see a massive search up at that racetrack and through all those stables because we genuinely believe that is where her body is.”

