THE American production company HBO will return to Spain’s Extremadura and the cities of Caceres and Trujillo to film the prequel of Game of Thrones this autumn.

Plans have already been made to transform the upper part of the main square of the Medieval hilltop of Trujillo into a street market for the series with filming set to start from October 19.

Local government spokesman, Andres Liceran, described the news as ‘very good’.

Trujillo Castle in Caceres

“It is good news for the economy because the hotels are full and we can share the charms of the city so that in the future many tourists will want to come to Caceres”.

The production team, which last filmed in Spain in 2016, has been working in the city for several weeks now.

Throughout September the team will be preparing the different locations ahead of filming in October.

Sites across Extremadura were chosen as locations in previous seasons of the hit drama.

Game of Thrones concluded the broadcasting of its eighth and final season in May 2019.

The prequel will be titled House of the Dragon and the story will be set 300 years before the original series to explore the beginnings of the Targaryen dynasty and its reign in Westeros.

The prequel is scheduled to have 10 episodes and will be released in spring 2022.

