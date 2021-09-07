THIS week, the south of Spain sees one of the greatest air shows in the summer season, the Torre del Mar Air Show.

Sunday, September 12, will see the sky over the sandy beaches of Torre del Mar, in the municipality of Velez-Malaga, filled with aircraft from all genres, as the Torre del Mar International Air Festival, an aeronautical, cultural, sports and family event, that was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, takes wing.

This edition will feature 35 aircraft with planes from the Malaga Aeroblub aircraft as well as six aerobatic pilots, four aircraft formations, and two demonstrations by the Guardia Civil and the Policia Nacional.

The event was presented this Monday at a ceremony attended by the Mayor of Velez, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, the Deputy Mayor of Torre del Mar, Jesus Perez Atencia, and the director of the festival, Pablo Gonzalez, who described the Air Festival as ‘the best in Spain at the moment.’

In fact the show will feature some of the best aerobatic pilots in Europe and is completely free for the attendees, organised by the City Council of Velez-Malaga.

The pilots put their machines to the limit during the 3 days of training and exhibition, with Friday 10 and Saturday 11 of September reserved for training days and the festival to be held on Sunday, September 12—put back two months from its original date in July.

Given the multitude of visitors it attracts, pre-covid some 300,000 spectators from all over the world, this year’s addition will see the appropriate COVID-19 safety protocols set by the government applied, permitting a safe environment for the spectators, organisers and volunteers.

In regards to the COVID-19 safety protocols, Deputy Mayor Atencia said “the best place to watch this show is the beach, precisely the place where we have placed most emphasis when it comes to extreme security measures”.

According to Atencia, the beaches will be divided into plots, ‘which must be respected in the same way as has been done over the last few months’.

“That is why I ask for responsibility, from everyone, so that we can enjoy a safe environment,” he said.

The ‘Air Show is considered a consolidated event in the area and will contribute to the reactivation of the local economy after a tough 20 months of economic recession as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information: https://festivalaereotorredelmar.com/

READ MORE: