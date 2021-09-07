ENCOURAGING data reveals zero COVID-19 deaths in the province of Malaga for the first time in over a month.

According to data provided by the Regional Ministry of Health, there were zero coronavirus fatalities recorded this Monday, September 6, in Malaga, with only 6 deaths registered in the whole of Andalucia over the weekend, four in Cadiz and two in Sevilla.

The last time the province registered zero fatalities was on July 26. Since then, 211 Malaga residents have lost their lives to COVID-19, which accounts for 11% of all deaths recorded during the pandemic in the province, a number which now stands at 1,914.

In addition, infections continue at relatively low levels, with 275 new infections registered over the weekend, only eight more than the numbers recorded a week ago, while some 788 patients have reportedly recovered from the disease in the last 48 hours, almost three times the number of new infections.

In total, the pandemic in Malaga has left 151,907 accumulated cases and 138,693 recovered.

Additionally, the incidence rate has fallen again and now stands at 155.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, close to the Alert level 2 threshold, set between 50 and 150, which would see further COVID-19 restrictive measures relaxed.

As for those hospitalised, there are currently 202 patients in hospital (23 less than last Friday), of which 49 are in the Intensive Care Unit.

In the last few hours, according to information provided by the Regional Ministry of Health, only a dozen people have been hospitalised as a result of the virus.

