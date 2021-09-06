COVID-19 infections reported another significant fall in the Valencian Community today(September 6) to go down by 40% on last Monday’s total.

The news came on the same day that the regional government announced it was ending curfews in 68 areas from tomorrow as well as extending nightlife business hours.

Government chiefs would have seen today that weekend coronavirus infections stood at 952, compared to 1,733 a week earlier, and 2,340 a fortnight ago

Alicante Province accounts for 436 of the weekend’s new cases, with Valencia Province on 404, and Castellon Province with 112 infections.

Eight deaths have been registered, all happening in the last week, taking the pandemic death toll to 7,703.

That’s a rise of 46 since August 30.

Monday’s hospital admission totals have bucked the regular trend of showing a slight increase over the weekend.

321 people are hospitalised which is a big fall of 96 in a week, and is 24 less than last Friday.

ICU case numbers have shown a significant improvement.

They stand at 81, drop of 23 on a week-to-week basis, and 11 fewer than last Friday.

