A Murcia hospitality group is angry that sizeable gatherings will be allowed in the region but nightlife traders still can’t welcome indoor customers.

Hoytu association president, Jesus Jiminez, took to social media to hint that businesses might take to ‘insubordination’ over trading restrictions.

The Murcia government yesterday(September 6) announced COVID-19 measures will be eased on mass events and celebrations, but maintained the indoor ban on late bars and clubs.

Jesus Jiminez, said: “This is outrageous and I don’t understand the health ministry’s hatred towards controlled and responsible nightlife.”

Up to 100 people will be able to attend an indoor wedding celebration and organised events with up to 5,000 people will be permitted.

“The new measures allow municipal parties, festivals and events but what remains of nightlife is closed,” fumed Jiminez.

JESUS JIMINEZ

He added that it was ‘insulting’ for businessmen to see images every weekend of illegal outdoor gatherings with nothing being done about them.

Since late June, Murcia late night businesses have only been able to offer terrace service despite current figures now showing a big fall in COVID infections and hospitalisations.

The neighbouring Valencian Community, which has a reputation for imposing tough health restrictions, yesterday permitted nightlife traders to stay open until 3.00 am with 50% indoor capacity.

Their Murcia counterparts can still only trade until 2.00 am with crucially no indoor access.

Hoytu members are planning a demonstration tomorrow which will call on Murcia president, Fernando Lopez Miras, to quit.

In a comment aimed at Murcia’s COVID-19 coordinating committee leader, Jaime Perez, Jesus Jiminez said: “I’d like to know what he’d do if he wasn’t paid for 18 months but still had to deal with his rent, electricity and water bills.”