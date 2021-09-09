THE 48th edition of The Olive Press for the Costa Blanca South and Murcia is out now.

From the Mar Menor to Gran Alicant and so many places in between, the region’s best English-language newspaper represents your voice in Spain.



As well as being an investigative community newspaper that campaigns on crucial local issues, the Olive Press is packed with quality features and longer reads.

This edition’s front page has the tragic story of British expat Kathleen Marshall, who died from blood poisoning after bed-sores became infected whilst tied to her bed in Torrevieja Hospital.

The tragedy was exacerbated by the fact she only went in to get rehydrated following a short illness.

This exclusive follows closely after Jane Firth, 33, was sent home from the same hospital after waiting 14 hours for treatment in A&E that never came.

According to her grieving mum, Jane, the most shocking part is that an attending doctor told her daughter that she was “mental in the head”, simply because of a distant history mental illness.

Our fortnightly paper will be distributed to as many of our usual pick-up points as possible – given the opening restrictions at so many sites, because of the Coronavirus pandemic.



Pick up your free copy from any or more of the following sites over the next couple of days.

