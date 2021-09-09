THE Balearic government has announced a change to the requirements for national travellers coming to the Balearic Islands.

From this Thursday, September 9, national passengers will no longer need to complete the once mandatory coronavirus safety form if they can present their COVID-19 certificate.

This piece of paper is only given once a person has had two doses of the vaccine.

Those without a certificate will be directed to an area in the airport to complete the form electronically.

Revealed by government spokesman and tourism minister Iago Negueruela, he said that the Balearics ‘now formally accepted the COVID-19 certificate, which has already been used by international travellers’.

It comes as the region’s restrictions have been loosened slightly due to an improvement in both the number of COVID-19 cases and pressure on hospitals.

In Mallorca, these include allowing social interactions between people that do not live together after 1am and in Ibiza, permitting bars and restaurants to open until 2am.

Negueruela revealed that the Balearic’s cumulative incidence rate now stands at 217 cases per 100,000 inhabitants with a positivity rate of 3.63%.

Moreover, COVID-19 patients make up 4.24% of hospital beds and in the ICU they account for 17.6% of the total number of admissions.

