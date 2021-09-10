A BRITISH man faces 18 years in jail after he allegedly delivered a fatal blow to another British man in Ibiza.

Mitchell Andrew Loveridge, aged 25, is accused of murdering 21-year-old Harry Kingsland.

Kingsland, from Shirley, Solihull, suffered catastrophic head injuries in the incident in San Antonio in July 2018.

According to prosecutors, Kingsland and Loveridge were drinking in an apartment with two other friends after they all had finished their day working as club promoters on the strip.

Here, Kingsland had tried to intervene in an argument between Loveridge and another of the friends but was punched in the head by the defendant.

This blow was so severe that it left Kingsland semi-conscious and convulsing on the floor.

Loveridge then continued to punch and kick him, causing catastrophic head injuries which ultimately led to his death.

After the attack, the defendant jumped from the balcony of the second floor apartment and then started another fight with a stranger metres away.

This drew the attention of Policia Local who took the defendant to a nearby police station.

As well as an 18-year sentence, prosecutors also ask that Loveridge compensates Kingsland’s family with over €300,000.

A tribute to Harry outside the San Antonio apartment he was killed in. Credit: Julie Kingsland

Much-loved Kingsland had been living his dream working and partying in Ibiza before the tragedy, raising the funds for his flight and accommodation by grafting as a bricklayer.

Following his death, his mother Julie paid tribute to her ‘happy-go-lucky’ son and said that his ‘love of sport and charming nature landed him friends everywhere he went’.

READ MORE: