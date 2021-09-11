LOCAL Costa del Sol charity Collective Calling are organising a fundraising event on Saturday 9th October from 11am–2pm on Paradise Beach in Puerto Banus.

The charity is raising money in order to distribute food parcels to struggling families along the coast.

The event is called ‘Beach Olympics’ and invites fitness lovers to compete to support the cause and have some fun. Activities include tyre flip and beach relay, with a final showdown between the best two teams. Teams can range from 5-10 people and must raise a minimum of €500 to compete.

Register by Friday 24th September and pay the €200 deposit to compete.

For every €10 more than €500 raised, teams will receive a raffle ticket and the team who raises the most money will win a prize. The winners will receive a trophy and prizes from Boho Club, Phosh Food and BootcampOnTheBeach

Get in touch via Whatsapp to sign up and find out more

+34650341936 / +447720037384

Click here to visit their website.

