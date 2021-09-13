THE BRITISH driver who was arrested after a high-speed car chase down the Costa del Sol was allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.

The 32-year-old driver who was cuffed after he was accused of ramming his Audi A4 into a police car in Mijas tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Police carried out a drug test on the man after he sparked a high-speed chase along the AP-7 motorway on Sunday (September 5).

Several other cars were hit before the Hollywood-style car chase ended with the driver losing control of his vehicle and crashing to a halt.

The chaos began in Mijas when a patrolling Guardia Civil car saw the driver of an Audi A4 driving recklessly in the Riviera area. As the officers got of their vehicle to identify the British driver, he fled the scene – hitting the police car in the process.

Cops gave chase as the Brit flew down the motorway, hitting at least three other vehicles along the way.

The dangerous driver then pulled off the motorway at an exit, did a U-turn, and rejoined the road heading in the opposite direction towards Malaga in a bid to shake off cops.

The reckless Brit lost control of his car while driving at 193kmph and police managed to open the car door and drag the driver out.

The British driver, who apparently was not wearing a belt, suffered injuries was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital.

