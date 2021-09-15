AS PART of a fundraising drive to raise 5,000€ for the ONCE Foundation for Guide Dogs (FOPG), Specsavers Ópticas Marbella is holding a charity networking event on Wednesday, September 22.

In collaboration with Shaw Marketing Services, Specsavers Ópticas is inviting business people from the Spanish, Expat and international community to come to the Rose and Thistle from 7.30pm that evening.

ESSENTIAL WORK: Guide Dogs for the Blind

People are asked to provide a 5€ charity donation to attend the event and Specsavers Ópticas hope that entrepreneurs, business owners and employees will come along to represent their company, generate new business and contacts, and raise as much money as possible for this worthy cause.

It is part of a wider pledge by all Specsavers Ópticas stores to raise 5,000€ for the FOPG by the end of this year.

FOPG was created in 1990 with the purpose of breeding and training guide dogs for people with blindness or severe visual impairment. It provides its services to people with visual disabilities throughout Spain and offers the guide dog as a free social service for those who are eligible.

The foundation breeds its own dogs and takes responsibility for the entire process of training the guide dog and pairing it with the most suitable applicant.

They also support both the owner and the dog throughout its life as a guide dog.

The work of this foundation is essential to increase the autonomy of blind people or those with a serious visual disability.

Having a guide dog represents a huge improvement in mobility, speed and security of their movements and allows them to integrate with society in a much more meaningful way.

However, each dog costs the charity 35,000€ to breed and train, and the demand is very high, so fundraising activities are vital to help the charity continue their important work.

By combining a networking event with fundraising, Specsavers Ópticas Marbella and Shaw Marketing Services hope to benefit both the local business community and raise money for an excellent cause.

To register for your place please email manilva@shawmarketingservices.com before September 20.

To find out about Specsavers Ópticas visit www.specsavers.es, for more information about FOPG visit www.perrosguia.once.es

