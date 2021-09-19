A MASSIVE illegal street party involving an estimated 25,000 students took place at Complutense University on Friday night.

Police described it as the ‘biggest bottellon seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic’ and said they were unable to disperse the crowds until 7am on Saturday.

Videos of the students celebrating the start of the academic year showed revellers crowded together without masks or social distancing.

Se están difundiendo vídeos como este donde se puede observar como miles de jóvenes hacen cola para entrar en la sala de estudio y en la biblio de la Complutense…18 de septiembre de 2021. pic.twitter.com/CZokGyIEo2 — perdidue (@perdidueblog) September 18, 2021

Facultad de Medicina. Universidad Complutense de Madrid, ayer noche.

Se está gestando la sexta ola, amics. pic.twitter.com/IBGCZ5jf0y — Peich (shi/shi) (@_Peich) September 18, 2021

University authorities also complained of the mess left behind by the students and urged them to act responsibly.

Así ha amanecido hoy la Ciudad Universitaria de Madrid.

¿Es esta la imagen

que queremos

dar de la universidad?

?Frenar estas actitudes es responsabilidad de TODOS.

? Por un campus

L I M P I O

y

H A B I T A B L E

Cuida y respeta tu Universidad#ociosaludableyrespetuoso pic.twitter.com/Hg7guq0RGx — Complutense (@unicomplutense) September 18, 2021

Madrid’s regional government will relax restrictions from Monday September 20 extending closing times of nightlife venues from 2am until 6am.

However, botellones – mass drinking parties are still illegal and punishable with fines from €500 for those taking part and up to €600,000 for those who organise them.

Spain’s COVID-19 regulations also state masks must be worn indoors and outdoors when a social distance of 1.5 metres is not possible.

