NEW rules have now been imposed for scooter riders following an increase in accidents and fines.

There were 700 fines in Palma alone, up until August, for various dangerous misdemeanours, including; not having a bell, brake system, lights or reflective clothing. Riding in pedestrian areas and under the permitted age, also carrying more than one person.

Up until mid-August this year there has been 117 scooter accidents, compared to 143 accidents for the whole of 2020 and 94 accidents in 2019. The problems are island-wide and up until now have been insufficiently regulated.

New regulations for scooter riders include:

Traffic signs must be obeyed

You cannot ride whilst listening to music with headphones or using your mobile phone

Circulation is prohibited in public spaces intended for pedestrians, such as sidewalks or squares

You cannot ride whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs

You cannot ride with a companion

The driver must be at least 15-years-old

A vest or some reflective item must be worn to be visible

Approved helmet and liability insurance are recommended

In cyclist crossings you must reduce your speed to a pedestrian crossing and pass when the vehicles on the road can see you

Areas where you can ride:

In the bike lanes separated from the space for pedestrians, on the road, in the space between the sidewalk and the parking lot. But not exceeding the maximum speed of 15km/h.

If the bike lane is on the road but separated from the pedestrian area, you can only reach 20km/h.

On streets marked as residential, you can ride at a maximum speed of 20 km/h and it is allowed to ride in the wrong direction at a moderate speed and without priority

On roadways in zone 30, streets limited to speeds equal to or less than 30 km/h and on cycle streets. Speeds must not exceed 25 km/h and always in the authorized direction of traffic

You can travel through the pedestrian areas, in the same conditions as bicycles, between 8:00 and 10:00 a.m. and on public holidays 24 hours a day, if there are no crowds and without exceeding the speed of 10 km/hour.

