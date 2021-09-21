THE volcanic eruption that began on Sunday has so far destroyed more than 100 homes on the island of La Palma and forced thousands to evacuate.
Take a look at the latest dramatic footage of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma.
Sky-Live TV captured an amazing time-lapse from the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory of the first 24 hours of the volcano erupting.
This video shows a slightly different perspective of lava flowing down the Volcano from Radio Televisión Canaria.
In this aerial video from the Guardia Civil we can see the lava slowly crawling towards the sea whilst engulfing homes and wildlife.
However once the lava reaches the sea this may cause new issues, with experts worried about the potential of toxic gas clouds and further explosions.
The real destruction that has been caused so far can be seen in this video published by Agencia Canaria de Noticias y Audiovisuales where the lava can be seen swallowing everything in its path.
Sergio Rodríguez said that “The lava on its path to the sea has been a bit capricious and has diverted from its course.”
The Guardia Civil also underlines how the lava has disrupted travel as it has completely covered a road here.
A new fissure vent opened up late on Monday which was the ninth vent that has opened. During a fissure eruption there can be multiple vents so this is normal.
However this new vent that opened around 900 metres from the main vent has now caused the evacuation of Tacanade causing more residents to be pulled from their homes.
