THE volcanic eruption that began on Sunday has so far destroyed more than 100 homes on the island of La Palma and forced thousands to evacuate.

Take a look at the latest dramatic footage of the lava flow from the Cumbre Vieja volcano in La Palma.

Sky-Live TV captured an amazing time-lapse from the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory of the first 24 hours of the volcano erupting.

? Ya han pasado 24 horas desde que entró en erupción el volcán de La Palma y así se ha podido ver desde la cumbre de la isla, en el Observatorio del Roque de los Muchachos (@IAC_Astrofisica).



? La cámara de @EELabs_eu sigue emitiendo en directo en https://t.co/5w4D1RNJ80

This video shows a slightly different perspective of lava flowing down the Volcano from Radio Televisión Canaria.

Imágenes a vista de dron del descenso de las coladas de lava del #VolcandeLaPalma #ErupcionVolcanicaLaPalma



Cedidas por Antonio Carrillo

In this aerial video from the Guardia Civil we can see the lava slowly crawling towards the sea whilst engulfing homes and wildlife.

However once the lava reaches the sea this may cause new issues, with experts worried about the potential of toxic gas clouds and further explosions.

#ErupcionLaPalma

-Evita en lo posible salir de casa

-No conduzcas cuando haya ceniza a menos que sea absolutamente necesario

-Infórmate sobre las rutas de evacuación y los puntos de reunión

-En caso de evacuación, cierra ventanas, puertas exteriores, agua, gas y electricidad pic.twitter.com/ecii1BMNZi — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) September 20, 2021

The real destruction that has been caused so far can be seen in this video published by Agencia Canaria de Noticias y Audiovisuales where the lava can be seen swallowing everything in its path.

Sergio Rodríguez said that “The lava on its path to the sea has been a bit capricious and has diverted from its course.”

La lengua de lava del proceso eruptivo de La Palma arrasa con todo a su paso en su camino hacia el mar.

The Guardia Civil also underlines how the lava has disrupted travel as it has completely covered a road here.

En La Palma hay 4 carreteras afectadas por la erupción de un volcán.



LP212, LP105 y la LP301 en El Paso.

LP214 en Los Llanos de Aridane.



La LP-212 ha sido atravesada por la lava, en el Barrio de Alcalá. #ErupciónLaPalma

A new fissure vent opened up late on Monday which was the ninth vent that has opened. During a fissure eruption there can be multiple vents so this is normal.

? #ÚltimaHora | Surge nueva boca en la erupción en #LaPalma



?Se encuentra más abajo de la principal y hacia el norte. Sería la novena boca que tiene ya el #VolcandeLaPalma



Imágenes tomadas por los vecinos

However this new vent that opened around 900 metres from the main vent has now caused the evacuation of Tacanade causing more residents to be pulled from their homes.

El volcán que surgió el domingo en La Palma cuenta desde esta noche con una nueva boca eruptiva en las cercanías del pueblo de Tacande, en El Paso, lo que ha obligado a ampliar las evacuaciones, informa el 112.https://t.co/k55xXaNcPp pic.twitter.com/WYsnOyF7fH — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) September 21, 2021

