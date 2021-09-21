CONDUCTOR Annemarie Philipps, who ruled over the amateur classical music scene on the Costa del Sol, has died aged 73.

Philipps passed away in Marbella, after a short illness, on Sunday.

She held the position of musical director and conductor at Marbella’s Collegium Musicum since 1992.

Born in Germany, Philipps spent most of her summers on the Costa del Sol before moving permanently to Spain in her 30s.

After settling in Marbella, Philipps joined the Malaga Philharmonic Orchestra as a viola player before switching to Marbella’s Collegium Musicum after learning that a long-lost aunt was the group’s musical director.

A photograph of Annemarie Phillips posted on the Collegium Musicum Costa del Sol Facebook page where they announced her death.

Philipps took over as musical director when her aunt passed away in 1992 and under her management, the Collegium transformed into a multilingual musical society with more than 100 singers and instrumentalists from 20 nationalities.

Driekje Lawson-Voorhoeve, the society’s secretary, said, “Her vast knowledge, wonderful encouragement, infectious laughter and competent leadership will be so sorely missed. We will take great solace in the legacy of all the extraordinary music moments she leaves us.”

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held later in the year.

