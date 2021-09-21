A STORM has already caused severe flooding, particularly in the North of the island, and cut-off roads.

Fire crews, police and volunteers have been working tirelessly to reduce the damage caused to homes and infrastructure due to torrential rain.

Flooding has also cut-off roads between sa Pobla and Alcúdia, the access to es Murterar and a section of the motorway from Palma to Alcúdia.

Heavy rainfall has been reported in Muro, Port de Pollença, Portocolom, Port de Sóller and Capdepera. The temperature has also dropped significantly and the island remains on alert.

The DANA, “gota fría” (cold drop) as it’s known, arrived on Monday and electric storms lit up the whole sky over Mallorca during the night.

The slow-moving storm system is caused by a mass of cold air hitting the hot air of the earth’s surface, resulting in electric and thunder storms, heavy rain and often hail.

From Wednesday the warning is scheduled to drop from orange to yellow level and temperatures are expected to rise again to 26º-28º.

The weather should start to settle by Thursday when the DANA moves away from Mallorca. It’s forecast to be cloudy and possibly rain, but the weather is expected improve throughout the day.

READ MORE