IMAGES of homes being swallowed by lava have a sensational impact on those watching from afar, but an unfolding human tragedy lies behind the headlines.

La lengua de lava del proceso eruptivo de La Palma arrasa con todo a su paso en su camino hacia el mar. pic.twitter.com/InvtAhgtl5 — Agencia Canaria de Noticias y Audiovisuales. (@ACFIPRESS) September 20, 2021

Although the scale of the devastation caused by the eruption on the island of La Palma is not yet clear, since it began on Sunday afternoon at just after 3pm, at least 5,500 people have been evacuated and more than 160 homes and 103 hectares have been destroyed.

Yurena, a La Palma resident, told Canarias Radio: “I will never again have my house, my neighborhood, my neighbors … It’s time to move on because we ‘palmeros’ are strong”.

?? La lava continúa su camino sin detenerse por nada. ? Una casa destruida con sus vivencias, recuerdos,…mi solidaridad con todos los afectados. #volcanLaPalma

? Vía @enriquehuno pic.twitter.com/0yriAr9PrJ — Víctor Manuel Fernández De La Cotera Blázquez (@VctorManueFdez) September 20, 2021

Ángeles, a head teacher of a school on the island that has already been destroyed by lava, told RTVE how more than 50% of her students no longer have a home.

Ángeles, directora de un colegio de La Palma que ha sido arrasado por la lava. Asegura que más del 50% de los alumnos se han quedado sin vivienda.



? Puedes participar en el especial de @LaHoraTVE con el hashtag #LaHoraLaPalma



? https://t.co/fT1q6mbWMB pic.twitter.com/Q0HP0fcuOd — RTVE (@rtve) September 21, 2021

Evacuations continue and more than 10,000 people may ultimately have to evacuate the island after authorities warned that lava spilling into the sea could result in the release of toxic gas.

According to Canary island geologists responsible for managing the crisis (Pevolca) the lava spilling into the sea mixing with saltwater could produce “explosions and the emission of toxic gases’.

They fear that the dangerous mix could cause hydrochloric acid and small but deadly volcanic glass particles to fall, but it is still unclear if or when this could occur.

Among the towns most affected by the lava are El Paso, Tazacorte, Los Llanos and El Paraíso.

Local Fire Brigade Chief Germán Pérez spoke of his: “Sadness, anger and impotence at seeing so much material damage and knowing that we cannot do anything about it”.

Several important roads across the island have been blocked or destroyed, and the ability to travel across the island has been seriously impeded.

Por la #ErupcionLaPalma continúan cortadas 7 carreteras en ambos sentidos.



La LP301 y LP212 en El Paso

La LP214, LP211 y LP213 en Los Llanos de Aridane

La LP105 en San Andrés

La LP2 en Tajuya#TrabajamosParaProtegerte pic.twitter.com/OWwL3yeEoF — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) September 20, 2021

Guardia Civil officers have advised people not to leave their homes or drive, other than in the case of evacuation.

Evacuating residents have been instructed to turn off water, electricity and gas.

#ErupcionLaPalma

-Evita en lo posible salir de casa

-No conduzcas cuando haya ceniza a menos que sea absolutamente necesario

-Infórmate sobre las rutas de evacuación y los puntos de reunión

-En caso de evacuación, cierra ventanas, puertas exteriores, agua, gas y electricidad pic.twitter.com/ecii1BMNZi — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) September 20, 2021

There are also thousands of animals that have been affected by the eruption.

The Animal Association of La Palma (Aanipal) have advised residents to transfer their animals to the El Paso and San Isidro areas of La Palma, where animal sanctuaries have been set up by local authorities.

They have also urged residents based outside of the danger zone to offer their homes as shelters.

Bomberos canarios siguen rescatando animales tras la apertura de una nueva boca en el volcán de La Palma pic.twitter.com/DNT6xTzr5M — Hoy por hoy (@HoyPorHoy) September 21, 2021

No injuries or fatalities have been reported so far.

