It comes as no surprise to those of us who moved here from the colder climes of northern Europe that the Spanish regions that experience the highest rainfall are the most miserable.

A new poll has discovered that Galicians, who happen to live in the rainiest region of Spain, are also the least happy in the country.

The soggy region that boasts around 75 inches of rainfall a year is only matched by its near neighbour Asturias that gets a similar amount of rain.

Meanwhile, sunnier spots such as the Balearic Islands, the Canary Islands and Andalucia are among the happiest in Spain.

The happiest place however is Navarre.

Bardenas Reales – Navarre – Pixabay

According to research conducted by the Centro de Investigaciones Sociológicas (CIS), the southern and north-eastern regions of the country have the most satisfied and cheerful residents.

This colour coded interactive map created by Carlota Albalá, allows viewers to see the average happiness levels of each region.

Coming in first is the region of Navarre, in particular, the residents of Pamplona its capital, reveal themselves to be the happiest in Spain. Navarre is known for its luscious countryside and gastronomy as well as its art and cultural scene.

Close behind in second place is the Balearic Islands, a destination with something for everyone, whether it’s a tranquil getaway or a raucous trip of wild nights.

Menorca – Balearic Islands – Pixabay

The Canary Islands, dubbed the ‘Sun of Europe,’ are ranked third. Residents may enjoy the island’s beautiful beaches all year while participating in watersports such as surfing, windsurfing, or scuba diving.

Extremadura comes in fourth while its southern neighbour, Andalucia ranks at a respectable fifth place, with its warm climate and rich cultural history. Monuments such as the Alhambra in Granada or the Mosque of Cordoba call this region home.

Contrastingly Galicia has earned the title of the saddest spot of the nation. The region is known for its ideal temperatures that are the coolest in Spain and perfect for tourists. Galicia is also an ideal location for scenic walks, delicious seafood and picturesque towns.

Aldán – Galicia – Pixabay

For those who notice themselves being brought down by the weather, experts advise going outside or getting some fresh air even on rainy or gloomy days. Doing this can aid in the regulation of the body’s circadian rhythm and boost your mood, so you can feel sunny even when it’s not.

