SAN FULGENCIO City Council has released a new promotional video on social media to encourage tourism in the municipality.

The area covers La Marina Urbanisation, one of the areas most popular with British expats throughout the Costa Blanca.

Local councillor, Darren Parmenter, revealed that San Fulgencio has the sea close by and is also surrounded by wonderful natural landscapes, so it is an ideal location to attract those tourists or future residents looking for something more than the traditional beach vacation or lifestyle.”

TOURISM COUNCILLOR: Darren Parmenter

The video begins with a message from the mayor, José Sampere, in which he welcomes tourists and residents who have been able to visit the municipality this summer, after the relaxation of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four-minute video has been made by a local audiovisual company, showing both the town areas and the urbanization, too – at street height and also from above.

Parmenter explained that the images also seek to place a special emphasis on the heritage of the area, with spectacular shots of important archaeological sites from the Iberian period.

The video also promotes the mixture of tradition and modernity present in San Fulgencio, as well as hinting at its ‘magnificent gastronomy on offer’.

The 60 year-old continued, “Since I took office as Tourism Councillor at the beginning of the legislature, my intention has been to put San Fulgencio back where it deserves, so we hope that this video will generate interest and we can show exactly where we are and what we can offer the visitor.”

