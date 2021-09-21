ONE man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in a stolen car through Estepona.

The 27-year-old Spaniard was cuffed after he attempted to flee from officers in the stolen vehicle before losing control of the car.

The high-speed chase was sparked after a police patrol spotted the SUV racing down the A-7 motorway at 8.30pm on 18 September.

The reckless driver ignored speed limits as he blazed at high speed through Estepona, heading towards Cadiz.

Police finally caught up with the vehicle and the officers indicated to the motorist to stop at the next exit but the driver dismissed their warnings, putting his foot down to allegedly reach speeds of 180 km/h.

Finally, the driver lost control of the vehicle when he tried to take exit 153 of the A-7 motorway at speed, and the SUV dramatically veered off the road and rolled several times.

The driver was treated on the spot by an ambulance crew and arrested by police.

Police investigations confirmed that the SUV had fake registration plates from a vehicle of another make and model that was reported stolen from Esplugas de Llobregat in Barcelona.

The suspect has been arrested for his alleged involvement in crimes against road safety and document falsification.

READ MORE

Criminal gang arrested after stolen car smashes into truck