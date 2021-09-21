A STAYCATION surge in the popularity of camping this summer saw 17,000 camping pitches and 3,500 bungalows fully booked for the months of July and August in Malaga.

People choosing to holiday at home have fuelled a recovery for the camping sector as figures confirm that campsite visits in the region returned to pre-pandemic levels and even exceeded those of 2019 from the second half of July to the end of August.

President of the Costa del Sol Campsites Association, Emilio Domingo said demand for camping is also set to be healthy in October.

The bookings for the first two weeks in October correspond to 62% occupancy, which is four or five percentage points higher than the same time in 2019.

He told Sur: “I have good reason to smile because the summer has been really good, much better than expected. We have had the No Vacancies sign up every day from mid-July, and the demand continued until just a few days ago, whereas before it used to fall once the Malaga Fair started.

“Vaccination has played an important role this summer and in the number of bookings we have for October because it gives people extra protection as well as the strict Covid protocols that we have in place, which everyone has complied with. We have had no problems in that respect at all.”

